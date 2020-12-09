PIMS employees protest continues

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The medical and non-medical staff of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Wednesday continued their protest in favour of their demands.

Addressing the protesters, speakers were on the view that if their demands are not accepted by the concerned authorities then there will be complete strike.

They also urged fpr reviewing the decision about the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) ordinance what they claimed for better functioning of the hospital matters.

The protest was attended by doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff.

Meanwhile due to protest of doctors a large number of patients suffered a lot in getting their treatment .