PIMS Employees Protest Continues

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 08:19 PM

PIMS employees protest continues

The medical and non-medical staff of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Saturday continued their protest in favour of their demands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The medical and non-medical staff of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Saturday continued their protest in favour of their demands.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers said that if their demands were not approved by the competent authorities then there would be complete strike in the hospital.

They also asked to review the decision about the Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) ordinance for better functioning of the hospital matters.

The grand health alliance a representative body of doctors, nurses and medical and other non-medical staff of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has already announced suspension of all patient care services from Friday.

According to chairman alliance Dr Asfandyar Khan all departments including OPDs would remain non-functional except Corona ward and emergency department while administration, nursing college and purchase department would also remained closed.

Due to protest of doctors a large number of patients had to face hurdles in their treatment while many of them requested the hospital staff to avoid giving strike call as many patients will suffer from this decision.

