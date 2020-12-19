UrduPoint.com
PIMS Employees' Protest Continues

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The medical and non-medical staff of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Saturday continued their protest in favour of their demands.

Doctors and their supporting staff remained absent from duties in OPDs, various wards and other section to express their concerns for not accepting their demands by the administration.

Addressing the protesters, Chairman Grand Health Alliance Dr Asfandyar Khan said that if their demands were not approved by the competent authorities, they would observe complete strike in the hospital.

He also asked to review the decision about the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) ordinance for better functioning of the hospital matters.

He said all departments including OPDs would remain non-functional except Corona ward and emergency department while administration, nursing college and purchase department would also remained closed.

Due to protest of doctors a large number of patients had to face problems in their treatment while many of them requested the hospital staff to avoid giving strike call as patients suffer due to it.

