PIMS Employees Staged Protest

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The medical and non-medical staff of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday staged a continue protest in favour of their demands.

Doctors and supporting staff remained absent from their duties in OPDs, various wards and administration section to express their concerns on not accepting their demands by the administration.

Addressing the protesters, Chairman Grand Health Alliance Dr Asfandyar Khan said that if their demands are not approved by the competent authorities then there will be complete strike in the hospital.

He also asked to review the decision about the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) ordinance for better functioning of the hospital matters.

He said that all departments including OPDs will remain non-functional except Corona ward and emergency department while administration, nursing college and purchase department will also remained closed.

Due to protest of doctors a large number of patients had to face hurdles in their treatment while many of them requested the hospital staff to avoid giving strike call as many patients will suffer from this decision.

