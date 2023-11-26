PIMS financial issues to be resolved soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The government will soon address the issue of financial needs and pending salaries of staff of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, there will be no compromise on the provision of medical facilities to patients.

He said that the doctors and paramedical staff of PIMS hospital are valuable assets of the health sector.

He said that all necessary steps are being taken to provide medical facilities in the hospital.

He said no doctors and nurses are on strike in PIMS hospital.