PIMS grand health alliance announces closure of patients care services from Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The grand health alliance a representative body of doctors, nurses, medical and other non-medical staff of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Thursday announced to suspend all patient care services from Friday.

According to alliance chairman Dr Asfandyar Khan, all departments including OPDs will remain non-functional except corona ward and emergency department while administration, nursing college and purchase department will also remain closed.

He said the protest will continue in favour of their demands.

He added if their demands are not approved by the competent authorities then there will be complete strike in the hospital.

He asked to review the decision about the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) ordinance for better functioning of the hospital matters.

Due to protest of doctors, a large number of patients had to face hurdles in their treatment while many of them requested the hospital staff to avoid giving strike call as many patients will suffer from this decision.