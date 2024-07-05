PIMS' Heatwave Centre reports no fatality in one month; Director Emergency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in the capital has reported not a single fatality at its Heatwave Centre during June, a senior doctor said Friday.

Director Emergency and In-charge of PIMS Heatwave Centre, Dr Sharjeel said that a team of efficient doctors timely treated the patients suffering from heatstroke and other emergencies related to gastroenteritis and diarrhea.

Even with the onset of monsoon, he said, the centre would continue to work round-the-clock for the patients with heat exhaustion expected in coming days due to humidity.

Dr Sharjeel said that 14 disorders resulting from an exposure to heat were reported among the patients.

The important ones are heat stroke, heat hyperpyrexia, heat exhaustion, heat syncope and heat cramps. Heat exhaustion is a milder illness compared to a heatstroke, he told.

It is caused by an imbalance or inadequate replacement of water and salts lost in perspiration due to thermal stress.

This usually occurs after a few days of high temperature. The body temperature may be normal or moderately elevated but is uncommon to exceed 38.9 degrees, Dr Sharjeel said.

“Heat cramps are another problem. If a person does heavy muscular work in a high temperature and humidity they will feel pain in the muscles.

The cause of heat cramps is loss of sodium and chloride in the blood,” he said.

The Director Emergency mentioned that heatstroke and heat exhaustion resulted from failure of the heat regulating mechanism. It is characterized by a very high body temperature which may rise to 43.3 degrees Celsius and profound disturbances, including convulsions, coma, dry hot skin, absence of sweating or sometimes excessive sweating, he said.

“The outcome can be fatal even if the patient is quickly taken to a medical Centre or hospital. “The treatment includes rapidly cooling the body through an ice water bath till the body temperature falls below 38.9 degrees”, he added.

Spokesperson Executive Director PIMS Dr. Mubasher Daha informed APP that the staff of the hospital under the leadership of Executive Director PIMS Professor Dr. Imran Sikandar was actively dealing with any emergency situation.

To cope with the humid weather, Daha advised the public to drink maximum water, wear light-coloured dresses and stay in cooler environment.

He warned the parents not to leave their children in cars while busy in shopping.

“It is extremely dangerous because the temperature inside the vehicle can suddenly go up leading to death of the child,” he said.