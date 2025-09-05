PIMS hospital emerges as the hub of luxury yet affordable public transport in the Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has quietly emerged as both the capital’s largest healthcare provider and a central hub of public transport. For many in Islamabad and surrounding areas, reaching the hospital used to be an expensive and exhausting challenge. Today, with the Metro’s orange, blue, and green line buses stopping directly at the PIMS Metro Station, thousands of people from Rawat, Bhara Kahu, Tarnol, Gulberg and beyond are reaching the hospital with unprecedented ease, comfort, and affordability.

Strategically located on the city’s main arteries — Jinnah Avenue and Sector G-8 — the hospital's surroundings now double as a central stop for buses, vans and ride-hailing services. With Metro Bus stations and local routes converging nearby, the flow of traffic around PIMS has turned the facility into a de facto transport hub.

Every day, more than 50,000 passengers cross through the PIMS stop. According to officials from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), 30 orange line buses operate across the city, while 10 blue line and 10 green line buses connect distant neighborhoods with the hospital. Metro buses are modern, spacious, and fully air-conditioned, offering a standard of transport that patients and families describe as a relief in itself.

For patients, the impact is personal. Fatima Bibi, who travels twice a week from Tarlai for her mother’s dialysis, explained, “Earlier, the taxi fare alone cost us more than the treatment. Now we pay fifty rupees each, and the bus drops us at the hospital gate. My mother doesn’t get exhausted on the way because the bus is cool and comfortable.”

From Rawat, daily wage worker Bashir Ahmed spoke about bringing his elderly father to PIMS for treatment: “Before, it was unthinkable. A taxi ride was over a thousand rupees. We had to choose between travel and medicines. Now, we can manage both. The bus ride is not only affordable but also safe.”

Other passengers echoed similar views.

A young student, Hina from Bhara Kahu, said, “I travel on the green line every day. PIMS is always crowded, but it is the most reliable stop. Even when I don’t have hospital work, I get off here because every bus route connects through this station.” For her, the Metro has made commuting across the capital faster and cheaper.

Drivers, too, have seen the shift. “Passengers almost always mention PIMS as their stop,” said Shahid Mehmood, a green line Metro driver. “Earlier, wagons would avoid the hospital because of traffic, but now it’s the busiest and most important stop. People prefer Metro because it is reliable, cheap, and clean.” A private van driver added, “We used to carry fewer passengers, but now most of them demand to be dropped at PIMS first. It has become the city’s real center point.”

Inside the hospital, doctors notice the difference in patient arrivals. “We are treating people who used to miss appointments because of transport costs or delays,” said Dr. Farah Malik, a senior physician at PIMS. “Now they reach on time and in better condition. For emergency cases, those saved minutes along with the comfort during travel can save lives.”

Although the constant flow of buses, wagons, and pedestrians sometimes creates congestion outside the hospital gates..Yet, what stands out in every account is how directly the transport network has affected healthcare access. For thousands of patients and families, PIMS is no longer a distant hospital but a reachable lifeline. The affordability, the air-conditioned comfort, and the direct connectivity through the Metro system have combined to create a new reality: healthcare is not just about doctors and medicines, but also about the journey that gets patients to the hospital doors.

As Islamabad continues to expand, the PIMS Station symbolizes how modern, low-cost transport can transform public services. Each bus that stops here does more than carry passengers — it carries patients, hopes, and in many cases, the chance of timely treatment.