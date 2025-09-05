Open Menu

PIMS Hospital Emerges As The Hub Of Luxury Yet Affordable Public Transport In The Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM

PIMS hospital emerges as the hub of luxury yet affordable public transport in the Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has quietly emerged as both the capital’s largest healthcare provider and a central hub of public transport. For many in Islamabad and surrounding areas, reaching the hospital used to be an expensive and exhausting challenge. Today, with the Metro’s orange, blue, and green line buses stopping directly at the PIMS Metro Station, thousands of people from Rawat, Bhara Kahu, Tarnol, Gulberg and beyond are reaching the hospital with unprecedented ease, comfort, and affordability.

Strategically located on the city’s main arteries — Jinnah Avenue and Sector G-8 — the hospital's surroundings now double as a central stop for buses, vans and ride-hailing services. With Metro Bus stations and local routes converging nearby, the flow of traffic around PIMS has turned the facility into a de facto transport hub.

Every day, more than 50,000 passengers cross through the PIMS stop. According to officials from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), 30 orange line buses operate across the city, while 10 blue line and 10 green line buses connect distant neighborhoods with the hospital. Metro buses are modern, spacious, and fully air-conditioned, offering a standard of transport that patients and families describe as a relief in itself.

For patients, the impact is personal. Fatima Bibi, who travels twice a week from Tarlai for her mother’s dialysis, explained, “Earlier, the taxi fare alone cost us more than the treatment. Now we pay fifty rupees each, and the bus drops us at the hospital gate. My mother doesn’t get exhausted on the way because the bus is cool and comfortable.”

From Rawat, daily wage worker Bashir Ahmed spoke about bringing his elderly father to PIMS for treatment: “Before, it was unthinkable. A taxi ride was over a thousand rupees. We had to choose between travel and medicines. Now, we can manage both. The bus ride is not only affordable but also safe.”

Other passengers echoed similar views.

A young student, Hina from Bhara Kahu, said, “I travel on the green line every day. PIMS is always crowded, but it is the most reliable stop. Even when I don’t have hospital work, I get off here because every bus route connects through this station.” For her, the Metro has made commuting across the capital faster and cheaper.

Drivers, too, have seen the shift. “Passengers almost always mention PIMS as their stop,” said Shahid Mehmood, a green line Metro driver. “Earlier, wagons would avoid the hospital because of traffic, but now it’s the busiest and most important stop. People prefer Metro because it is reliable, cheap, and clean.” A private van driver added, “We used to carry fewer passengers, but now most of them demand to be dropped at PIMS first. It has become the city’s real center point.”

Inside the hospital, doctors notice the difference in patient arrivals. “We are treating people who used to miss appointments because of transport costs or delays,” said Dr. Farah Malik, a senior physician at PIMS. “Now they reach on time and in better condition. For emergency cases, those saved minutes along with the comfort during travel can save lives.”

Although the constant flow of buses, wagons, and pedestrians sometimes creates congestion outside the hospital gates..Yet, what stands out in every account is how directly the transport network has affected healthcare access. For thousands of patients and families, PIMS is no longer a distant hospital but a reachable lifeline. The affordability, the air-conditioned comfort, and the direct connectivity through the Metro system have combined to create a new reality: healthcare is not just about doctors and medicines, but also about the journey that gets patients to the hospital doors.

As Islamabad continues to expand, the PIMS Station symbolizes how modern, low-cost transport can transform public services. Each bus that stops here does more than carry passengers — it carries patients, hopes, and in many cases, the chance of timely treatment.

Recent Stories

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

2 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

3 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

3 hours ago
 IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

3 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

3 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

8 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

15 hours ago
 Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

22 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan