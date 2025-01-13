Open Menu

PIMS Launches Patients Helpline Service

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PIMS launches patients helpline service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday launched a helpline service to immediately address the concerns of patients.

The step was taken on the special instruction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the convenience of patients.

According to Dr. Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, spokesperson to the Executive Director of PIMS hospital, now patients can contact through phone number 0519071711 directly in case of problems related to treatment at the hospital.

He said that best treatment facilities are being provided in the capital's largest hospital, PIMS.

He said that signboards have been installed at various places in the hospital for the convenience and awareness of patients and their families.

He said that thousands of patients come to PIMS OPD and its emergency for treatment on daily basis.

He said that the Prime Minister's Coordinator for Health, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Barth has taken important initiatives to provide best health facilities in Islamabad.

He added the availability of senior doctors in the hospital for 24 hours to serve patients has been ensured.

He said that ED PIMS Dr. Imran Sikandar is committed to resolve the complaints of patients timely on contacting him through helpline number.

He said that basic medicines are being provided free of cost to thousands of patients in the hospital every day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Mukhtar Ahmed Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passeng ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024

1 hour ago
 realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

1 hour ago
 UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-Germa ..

UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..

1 hour ago
 EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission ab ..

EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel

1 hour ago
 When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris ..

When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World

1 hour ago
UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capa ..

UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

2 hours ago
 UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects ..

UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..

2 hours ago
 ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage lo ..

ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s ..

HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh

3 hours ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ah ..

Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

4 hours ago
 UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic r ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan