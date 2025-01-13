PIMS launches patients helpline service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday launched a helpline service to immediately address the concerns of patients.

The step was taken on the special instruction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the convenience of patients.

According to Dr. Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, spokesperson to the Executive Director of PIMS hospital, now patients can contact through phone number 0519071711 directly in case of problems related to treatment at the hospital.

He said that best treatment facilities are being provided in the capital's largest hospital, PIMS.

He said that signboards have been installed at various places in the hospital for the convenience and awareness of patients and their families.

He said that thousands of patients come to PIMS OPD and its emergency for treatment on daily basis.

He said that the Prime Minister's Coordinator for Health, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Barth has taken important initiatives to provide best health facilities in Islamabad.

He added the availability of senior doctors in the hospital for 24 hours to serve patients has been ensured.

He said that ED PIMS Dr. Imran Sikandar is committed to resolve the complaints of patients timely on contacting him through helpline number.

He said that basic medicines are being provided free of cost to thousands of patients in the hospital every day.