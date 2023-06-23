Open Menu

PIMS New Emergency Block To Be Expanded

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Executive Director Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr Imran Sikandar has decided to expand the new emergency block project of the hospital with the addition of one more floor to ensure the provision of the best emergency services to citizens.

According to ED PIMS spokesperson Dr Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, the decision was made on the direction of the Planning Commission of Pakistan as with this new plan further 75 beds will be added to the project.

He said that after approval from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, the documents of the projects have been sent to the Planning Commission for allocation of funds.

He said that with the addition of 75 beds, the total number of beds will be 239 in the new emergency block of the hospital with state-of-the-art facilities including a laboratory, operation theatre, and x-ray.

He said that the new emergency block project will be completed next year. He added the project will be helpful in providing quality emergency services to patients of not only Islamabad but also from surrounding areas.

He said that the ED PIMS already directed the hospital administration to provide uninterrupted standard medical services to incoming patients.

