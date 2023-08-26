PIMS new emergency block to be expanded

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The management of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has decided to expand the new emergency block project of the hospital with the addition of one more floor to ensure the provision of the best emergency services to the citizens.

According to an official of the hospital, the decision was made on the direction of the Planning Commission of Pakistan as with this new plan, 75 additional beds will be added to the project.

He said that after the approval from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the documents of the projects had been sent to the Planning Commission for allocation of funds.

He said that with the addition of 75 beds, the total number of beds would be 239 in the new emergency block of the hospital with state-of-the-art facilities including a laboratory, operation theatre and x-ray.

He said that the new Emergency Block project would be completed next year. The project will be helpful in providing quality emergency services to patients of not only Islamabad but also from surrounding areas, he said and added the Executive Director PIMS has already directed the hospital administration to provide standard medical services to incoming patients by removing all hurdles.