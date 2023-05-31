(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Wednesday nominated Dr Mubashir Mushtaq Daha as spokesperson to the hospital's Executive Director.

According to a PIMS notification, Dr Mubashir Mushtaq Daha was presently working in the Department of Dermatology. Previously, he had worked as Registrar PIMS.