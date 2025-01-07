PIMS OPDs Receive Over 200 Seasonal Diseases' Patients Daily
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Federal capital's largest hospital- Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was receiving more than 200 patients daily at its Outpatient Departments (OPDs) for the treatment of various seasonal diseases.
According to Dr Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, spokesperson to Executive Director PIMS, mostly patients were suffering from pneumonia, fever, difficulty in breathing, lungs diseases, and cough due to prevailing dry and cold weather.
He said that around 50 patients are being provided emergency medical assistance daily, while 20 to 25 elderly patients are being admitted to the hospital.
He said that the Executive Director of PIMS, Professor Dr Imran Sikandar, has also issued special instructions to the head of the Emergency Department, Dr Sharjeel to fully facilitate the patients.
He has also directed doctors in other departments of the hospital, especially pulmonology wards, to ensure the provision of best medical facilities to patients.
The Executive Director of PIMS Professor Dr Imran Sikandar has appealed to citizens to be careful due to the extremely dry and cold weather.
He said that citizens should take special precautionary measures to prevent from the cold weather and use a mask when leaving the house and take only lukewarm water for drinking.
He said that older people should also be especially careful during this dry and cold weather. He said that the provision of the best medical facilities to all patients is being ensured by utilizing all resources.
