PIMS Plans To Establish Kidney Transplant Centre, NA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PIMS plans to establish Kidney Transplant Centre, NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday said the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has planned to establish Kidney Transplant Centre in the hospital.

In a written reply to the question of Kheikh Rohale Asghar, the minister told National Assembly, during question hour that two Renal and Liver Transplant Surgeons including Dr Nasir Hussain and Dr Obaidullah, currently working in Sheikh Zayed Medical Complex, Lahore, would join PIMS as Associated Professor and Assistant Professor.

Dr Khalid Saeed, Assistant Professor of Urology, of PIMS was also allowed clinical attachment/training for renal transplant from Sheikh Zayed Medical Complex, Lahore, while the rest of the team was already available in PIMS.

The facility for a kidney transplant was available at Federal Hospital Zheikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute, Lahore.

In a written reply to another question, the minister said two hospitals including Jinnah Hospital (G-11/3) and King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Hospital having separate Cardiac Department were being established in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Islamabad. The completion time of both the hospitals was June 30, 2024.

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Shazia Sobia Soomro said that public complaints regarding shortage of medicines were being addressed. Medical camps have been established in the flood-affected areas to provide timely treatment to the flood victims.

She said Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) was continuously monitoring the market situation and Joint activities of DRAP and Provincial Drug Inspectorates were regularly conducted through National Action Task Force to curb the menace of black marketing and hoarding.

