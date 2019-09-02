UrduPoint.com
PIMS Receives 75 Confirmed Dengue Patients So Far

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:14 PM

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has received so far 75 confirmed dengue patients at its outpatient departments (OPDs) during prevailing high risk season of mosquito-borne disease

According to hospital spokesman Dr Wasim Khawaja, three patients are still admitted in the hospital and receiving medical treatment while 300 suspected dengue patients also visited the hospital with dengue like symptoms.

He added their blood samples have been sent to the laboratory for confirmation. He added isolation room has been allocated for dengue patients at PIMS.

Dr Khawaja advised the citizens to remain vigilant to condense the spread of dengue virus. He said that dengue fever is a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, children and adults and in case of dengue like symptoms patient should immediately consult to medical practitioner.

He said that dengue is a mosquito-borne infection, which in recent years has become a major public health concern. He added the spread of dengue is attributed to expanding geographic distribution of the four dengue viruses and of their mosquito vectors, the most important of which is the predominantly urban species Aedesa egypti.

He said that the rapid growth of urban population is bringing ever greater numbers of people into contact with this vector, especially in areas that are favorable for mosquito breeding like in places where household water storage is common and where solid waste disposal services are inadequate.

He said that infants and young children may have a non-specific febrile illness with rash as older children and adults may have either a mild febrile syndrome or the classical incapacitating disease with abrupt onset and high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains and rash.

He said that mosquitoes breed primarily in containers like earthenware jars, metal drums and concrete cisterns used for domestic water storage, as well as discarded plastic food containers, used automobile tyres and other items that collect rain water.

He said that World Health Organization (WHO) has identified as some factors including spatial variations of rainfall, temperature, relative humidity, degree of urbanization and quality of vector control services in urban areas behind the dengue outbreak in tropical regions.

Dr Khawaja said that dengue viruses are transmitted to humans through the bites of infective female Aedes mosquitoes. He added mosquitoes generally acquire the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person. He said that the virus circulates in the blood of infected humans for two to seven days, at approximately the same time as they suffer from fever.

He added the clinical features of dengue fever vary according to the age of the patient. He said that after virus incubation for eight to ten days, an infected mosquito is capable, during probing and blood feeding, of transmitting the virus to susceptible individuals for the rest of its life. He said that dengue haemorrhagic fever is a potentially deadly complication that was characterized by high fever, haemorrhagic phenomena.

