PIMS Receives Another Dengue Patient

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has received one more dengue patient during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has received one more dengue patient during the last 24 hours.

According to Dr Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, PIMS ED spokesperson, a total of 23 dengue patients were admitted to the hospital.

He said that no death was reported from dengue while seven patients have been discharged.

He said that keeping in view the sudden increase in the number of dengue patients, 10 further beds in the medical ward- II have been allocated for dengue patients.

He said that the Executive Director of PIMS Prof. Dr Rana Imran Sikandar has made all necessary arrangements to manage dengue cases keeping in view the prevailing high-risk season of disease spread.

He said that the ED has directed the hospital staff to ensure the implementation of the plan prepared to handle the dengue patients at the hospital.

He said that the ED PIMS was personally supervising all preparations to prevent patients from any inconvenience in treatment.

The ED assured that like in previous years, the hospital would provide the best medical care to dengue patients this year, Dr Daha added.

“The hospital is committed to serving the patients with full care and special steps have been taken in this regard,” the spokesperson added.

