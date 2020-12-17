UrduPoint.com
PIMS Staffers To Continue Protest Until Meet Their Demands

Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:40 PM

The medical and non-medical staff of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Thursday continued their protest to meet their demands

Doctors and their supporting staff remained absent from their duties in OPDs, various wards and administration section to press administration to resolve their concerns.

Addressing the protesters, Grand Health Alliance Chairman Dr Asfandyar Khan threatened to go on complete strike if administration did not meet their demands.

He also asked to review the decision about the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) ordinance for better functioning of the hospital matters.

He said all departments including OPDs would remain non-functional except corona ward and emergency department while administration, nursing college and purchase department would also remained closed.

Due to doctors protest, a large number of patients had to face hurdles in their treatment. However, Many of them had requested the protesting staff to call off their strike for the sake of ailing humanity.

