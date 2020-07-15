UrduPoint.com
PIMS To Remain High Alert For Two Months

Wed 15th July 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) will remain high alert for two months in the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency and in the wake of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, starting from July 20 till September 20.

The notification issued in this regard said that in the wake of imminent crowding in the makeshift cattle markets and Eid-ul-Azha congregation during coming weeks and subsequent Muharram-ul- Harram processions during early September, 2020 an extraordinary surge in the number of cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is highly anticipated.

It also said that it is circulated for the compliance of all concerned that a 'High Alert' status may be maintained for emergency care and treatment of COVID-19 patients besides other emergency cases reaching PIMS for period of two months.

It further said that Emergency Duty Roasters (EDRs) must be reaching the administration offices by July 20, 2020 and the pharmacy staff has been directed to maintain supplies of medicines, PPEs and related articles in abundance in stores.

"The hospital staff will not be allowed long leaves during this period and it is further clarified that agitations, protests, processions and trade union activities by healthcare workers for political or personal issues are illegal, irrational, unethical and must be avoided, more specific during the pandemic", said the notification.

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has issued guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha directing the public that the buyer must wear a surgical or medical mask as per the government orders and do not go to the market if suffering from fever, cough or flu.

