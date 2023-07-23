Open Menu

PIMS To Remain High Alert In Rainy Season

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 08:20 PM

PIMS to remain high alert in rainy season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Sunday directed its staff to remain high alert to handle any untoward situation due to prevailing heavy rains.

Executive Director PIMS, Dr Imran Sikandar issued special direction to doctors and para medical staff of the hospital to remain vigilant keeping in view the situation and in case of any incident from rains.

According to spokesperson ED PIMS Dr Mubashar Mushtaq Daha, the hospital is fully prepared to manage any situation during the season.

He said that the hospital administration has cancelled the leaves of doctors and para medical staff deployed at emergency ward on Sunday.

He added all possible facilities have been provided at emergency ward of the hospital.

He said that cases of accidents are in high numbers due to recent rains.

He advised the citizens to take extra care in taking food particularly leftover food to avoid from diarrhea in present monsoon season.

Related Topics

Pakistan Alert Sunday All From Rains

Recent Stories

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

10 minutes ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

55 minutes ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

1 hour ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

3 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

3 hours ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

3 hours ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution annivers ..

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan