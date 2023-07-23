PIMS to remain high alert in rainy season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Sunday directed its staff to remain high alert to handle any untoward situation due to prevailing heavy rains.

Executive Director PIMS, Dr Imran Sikandar issued special direction to doctors and para medical staff of the hospital to remain vigilant keeping in view the situation and in case of any incident from rains.

According to spokesperson ED PIMS Dr Mubashar Mushtaq Daha, the hospital is fully prepared to manage any situation during the season.

He said that the hospital administration has cancelled the leaves of doctors and para medical staff deployed at emergency ward on Sunday.

He added all possible facilities have been provided at emergency ward of the hospital.

He said that cases of accidents are in high numbers due to recent rains.

He advised the citizens to take extra care in taking food particularly leftover food to avoid from diarrhea in present monsoon season.