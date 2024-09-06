Open Menu

PIMS Treating 8,000 Indoor, Outdoor Patients, Senate Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, and Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday told the Upper House of the Parliament that Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital was treating 8,000 indoor and outdoor patients.

He was responding to a supplementary question of Senator Haji Hedayat Ullah Khan pertaining to medical facilities in the Federal capital.

Senator Tarar said the existing medical facilities of the federal capital were insufficient to cater for the needs of 2.5 million masses.

The federal government under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had initiated the construction of it's flagship Jinnah Medical Tower project which was a 1000-bed, tertiary care hospital spreading over 600 kanals land, he added.

The minister said the estimated cost of the project was Rs15 billion and would be completed in three years with 1000 indoor patients capacity that would help reduce burden on PIMS and Poly Clinic Hospitals.

Senator Humayun Mohmand at a supplementary query on the matter said it was also pertinent to consider that either the federal government was using its existing facilities properly as the vacant positions in the public hospitals were causing an impact on the services.

Senator Tarar responded that there have been issues of the local hospitals and the federal government had resolved it.

Moreover, the recommendations of the member would be taken up if it were under the framework, he added.

"Indoor patients can be accommodated as per the capacity of the facility. Jinnah Medical Tower is the flagship project of the prime minister that is a massive healthcare project as the Capital’s population has increased over the years," Tarar said.

