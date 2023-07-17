Open Menu

PIMS's Emergency Block Project To Be Extended

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 09:07 PM

PIMS's emergency block project to be extended

The administration of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has decided to expand the new emergency block project of the hospital with the addition of one more floor to ensure the provision of best emergency services to citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The administration of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has decided to expand the new emergency block project of the hospital with the addition of one more floor to ensure the provision of best emergency services to citizens.

According to ED PIMS spokesperson Dr. Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, the decision was made on the direction of the Planning Commission of Pakistan as with this new plan further 75 beds would be added to the project.

He said that after approval from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, the documents of the projects had been sent to the Planning Commission for allocation of funds.

He said that with the addition of 75 beds, the total number of beds would be 239 in the new emergency block of the hospital with state-of-the-art facilities including a laboratory, operation theatre, and x-ray facility.

He said that the new emergency block project would be completed next year.

He added the project would be helpful in providing quality emergency services to patients of not only Islamabad but also from surrounding areas.

He said that the ED PIMS already directed the hospital administration to provide uninterrupted standard medical services to incoming patients.

