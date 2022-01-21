Pindi Admin advises tourists to avoid unnecessary traveling to Murree

The Rawalpindi district administration on Friday advised the tourists not to make unnecessary trips to Murree and its adjoining areas during the current spell of rain and snowfall as there is prediction of heavy snowfall by Met. Department from Friday, Jan 21 to Monday, Jan 24

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi district administration on Friday advised the tourists not to make unnecessary trips to Murree and its adjoining areas during the current spell of rain and snowfall as there is prediction of heavy snowfall by Met. Department from Friday, Jan 21 to Monday, Jan 24.

According to the district administration spokesman, the tourists had been advised to take all due precautions.

He informed that the district administration had advised the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to traveling to Murree from control room on 051-9269016.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali and other areas on Saturday and Sunday therefore the tourists had been advised to follow the instructions being given to the tourists at Murree Toll Plaza, he said adding, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against violators of parking rules.

Rawalpindi District Administration had set up a special control room in Deputy Commissioner Office to facilitate the people particularly tourists, he added.

The control room would work round the clock till Jan 25 under the supervision of Incharge Assistant Commissioner, Headquarters Anishah Hashmi.

The citizens can contact the control room on 051-9292963. The personnel of Punjab Police, Traffic Police, Rescue-1122, Forest Department, IESCO, Civil Defence and other departments concerned would remain on duty in the control room.

He said that comprehensive traffic plan was in place ahead of predicted snowfall in Murree.

Traffic Police helpline 051-9269200 could also be used in emergency, he added.

The local administration and traffic cops were present in the field for assisting the tourists, he said.

