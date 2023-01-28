UrduPoint.com

Pindi Admin Foils 10 Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Fine Flour Bags

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Pindi admin foils 10 bids to smuggle wheat, fine flour bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The food Department Rawalpindi and district police foiled 10 bids to smuggle 2281 bags of wheat and fine flour (Maida) and 40 tons wheat flour.

Spokesman of the district administration told on Saturday that the authorities of the Food Department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 13 accused namely Numan, Khubaib, Abdul Haseeb, Talha, Samiullah, Ismail, Sher Afzal, Shafique, Wasif, Farmanullah, Usama, Zain Dad and Wasif on recovery of 2281 wheat, fine flour bags and 40 tons wheat flour.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour and Madia out of Rawalpindi division.

He said that the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

/395

Related Topics

Police Fine Numan Rawalpindi All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under w ..

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under way in Dubai

52 minutes ago
 Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Prad ..

Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh

52 minutes ago
 Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-ind ..

Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-induced visual impairment in chil ..

52 minutes ago
 International Customs Day Forum calls for investin ..

International Customs Day Forum calls for investing in youth and stimulating inn ..

3 hours ago
 ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development works ..

ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development workshop at UVAS Ravi Campus

3 hours ago
 What’s Love Got To Do With it? gets release date

What’s Love Got To Do With it? gets release date

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.