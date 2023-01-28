Pindi admin foils 10 bids to smuggle wheat, fine flour bags

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The food Department Rawalpindi and district police foiled 10 bids to smuggle 2281 bags of wheat and fine flour (Maida) and 40 tons wheat flour.

Spokesman of the district administration told on Saturday that the authorities of the Food Department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 13 accused namely Numan, Khubaib, Abdul Haseeb, Talha, Samiullah, Ismail, Sher Afzal, Shafique, Wasif, Farmanullah, Usama, Zain Dad and Wasif on recovery of 2281 wheat, fine flour bags and 40 tons wheat flour.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour and Madia out of Rawalpindi division.

He said that the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

