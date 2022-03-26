UrduPoint.com

Pindi Admin Imposes Rs 181,000 Fines On 52 Profiteers

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2022 | 05:29 PM

The Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1487 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 181,000 fines on 52 shopkeepers while 12 shops were sealed besides netting six violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1487 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 181,000 fines on 52 shopkeepers while 12 shops were sealed besides netting six violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal, while chairing daily review meeting of price control inspections, checked performance of the authorities concerned.

The Commissioner was informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and six violators were sent behind the bars during last 24 hours.

The meeting was informed that 408 raids were conducted in Gujar Khan Tehsil and fines amounting to Rs 11,000 were imposed on five violators.

113 raids were conducted in Kahuta and eight violators were imposed fines. Raids were also conducted in Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattiyan, Murree, Taxila, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City and Rwp Saddar division areas and the teams took action against the profiteers.

The Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at big general stores.

>