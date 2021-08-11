UrduPoint.com

Pindi Admin Seals 51 Shops On Violation Of Corona SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:50 PM

Pindi admin seals 51 shops on violation of corona SOPs

The Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan, here on Wednesday has sealed 51 shops on violation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan, here on Wednesday has sealed 51 shops on violation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City, Rawalpindi Waqas Sikandari and AC Taxila also imposed fines amounting to Rs 45,000 on the violators.

He informed that the shops were sealed in Rawalpindi city and Taxila areas while four violators were also sent behind the bars.

The AC City sealed 17 shops in Murree Road and Commercial Market while AC Taxila sealed 34 shops on violations of the government orders and SOPs.

He informed that the DC had directed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to remain in the field and ensure strict implementation of the SOPs and other preventive measures issued by the government to contain spread of coronavirus.

The DC urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures against corona as implementation of SOPs is inevitable to control spread of the virus.

Necessary action was also being taken against the violators, he said adding, the Delta variant is the fastest, fittest and most formidable version of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 for which special precautionary measures should be adopted by all the citizens.

He informed that the administration had launched crackdown in the entire district and action was being taken against the violators.

395

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Murree Road Rawalpindi Taxila Market All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India spearheading vicious social media propaganda ..

India spearheading vicious social media propaganda campaign against Pakistan: Fa ..

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court disposes of case regarding non-appoi ..

Supreme Court disposes of case regarding non-appointment of Chairperson NCSW

2 minutes ago
 Conservative's missteps leave race for Merkel job ..

Conservative's missteps leave race for Merkel job open

2 minutes ago
 Divisional admin expresses resolve to plant 70,000 ..

Divisional admin expresses resolve to plant 70,000 trees before Aug 14

2 minutes ago
 Metropolis wears green look ahead of 75th Independ ..

Metropolis wears green look ahead of 75th Independence Day

5 minutes ago
 Rawalakot Hawks advance to playoffs after win agai ..

Rawalakot Hawks advance to playoffs after win against Bagh Stallions

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.