UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pindi Bar Urges Govt To Introduce "Lawyers Protection Bill"

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:18 PM

Pindi Bar urges govt to introduce

Rawalpindi High Court Bar Association has asked the government to present "Lawyers Protection Bill" in the National Assembly.

In a special Executive Council meeting of the Bar Association here on Monday, members showed concerns over the attack on a lady lawyer in Depalpur on August 14, and asked the government to introduce protection bill for lawyers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi High Court Bar Association has asked the government to present "Lawyers Protection Bill" in the National Assembly.

In a special Executive Council meeting of the Bar Association here on Monday, members showed concerns over the attack on a lady lawyer in Depalpur on August 14, and asked the government to introduce protection bill for lawyers.

The meeting demanded the government to arrest the accused involved in kidnapping and torturing thewoman lawyer.

The Bar Association also asked the regional police officer and city police officer Rawalpindi to make arrangements for the security of female lawyers in the district.

Related Topics

Attack National Assembly Police Kidnapping Lawyers Rawalpindi Depalpur August Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE provides 21.4 tonnes of food aid to residents ..

6 minutes ago

PCB forbids its coaches from running YouTube chann ..

17 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 275 new COVID-19 cases, ..

36 minutes ago

PCB gives an overview of domestic coaches' appoint ..

44 minutes ago

Turkey oil imports down 11.6% in June 2020

2 minutes ago

Over 150 arrested as PSG fans riot after defeat

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.