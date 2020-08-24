Pindi Bar Urges Govt To Introduce "Lawyers Protection Bill"

Rawalpindi High Court Bar Association has asked the government to present "Lawyers Protection Bill" in the National Assembly.

In a special Executive Council meeting of the Bar Association here on Monday, members showed concerns over the attack on a lady lawyer in Depalpur on August 14, and asked the government to introduce protection bill for lawyers

The meeting demanded the government to arrest the accused involved in kidnapping and torturing thewoman lawyer.

The Bar Association also asked the regional police officer and city police officer Rawalpindi to make arrangements for the security of female lawyers in the district.