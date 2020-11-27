Pindi Bhattian toll plaza set up before PTI came to power: NHA spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :A spokesman of National Highway Authority (NHA) said on Friday that Pindi-Bhattian Toll Plaza was established in 2017, before coming into power of the present government. Like other motorways, the toll plaza on this motorway (M-4) was set up to collect toll tax from the road users.

NHA as a service provider is endeavouring hard to plan, build and maintain national highway & motorways with the view to facilitate the increasing domestic trade activity and transportation of the people in the country.

The spokesman said, in 2019, on the desire of people, business community and elected representatives, timely relief was provided at M-4. During the last two years, a wide ranging campaign regarding E-tolling was run to make people aware about E-tolling.

The spokesman further said, in order to facilitate the people, booths were increased at M-1, M-2 and M-9. Likewise, two new toll booths are being set up at Pindi-Bhattian Toll Plaza so that travelers could be avoided from rush of traffic.

He said, use of technology has been started to reduce rush at the toll plaza and it is being extended to all other toll plazas. He requested the media to cooperate with NHA for public awareness. He said, only the vehicles having M-Tag should use M-Tag lane. Construction of motorways from Peshawar to Sukkur has increased the volume of traffic at large and people should use provided technology for their convenience. NHA App and Hamsafar App of Motorway Police are also available for information and easy traveling of the people, the spokesman added.