Pindi board postpones SSC practical exams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Owing to law and order situation in Rawalpindi, Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Rawalpindi has postponed Secondary school Certificate (SSC), second annual 2022 practical exams.

According to Controller Examination, BISE, Prof. Nasir Mehmood Awan, practical exams which were to be held on November 8 and 9, have been postponed due to protests in Rawalpindi city.

He informed that new dates for the exams would be announced later.

Awan said the practical exams were being held according to the schedule announced earlier for Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts.

The BISE spokesman informed that in case of any difficulty, the students can contact the board officials on 0306-9215237, 0335-8022804 and 0301-5074507.

He said in a bid to facilitate students, the board had decided to postpone practical exams of Nov 8 and 9.

Rawalpindi district administration, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, had also announced two holidays for all educational institutions on account of the prevailing law and order situation in the district.

According to a notification issued on Monday, all public and private schools and colleges would remain closed on November 8 and 9.

The District administration spokesman informed that due to the prevailing law and order situation of the country the competent authority had decided that all educational institutions (Government as well as private) situated within Rawalpindi tehsil would remain closed for two days, Nov 8 and 9.