Open Menu

Pindi Board Registered Five More Cases Against Copying During Exams

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Pindi Board registered five more cases against copying during exams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Rawalpindi education board has registered five more cases of cheating during the exams. The students were caught red handed while copying in the examination halls.

Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan said that five regular candidates were caught red-handed while copying, including Muhammad Kashif Roll No. 952558, Ilyan Naushad Roll No. 952537, Armaan Ali Roll No. 952540, Waqas Ahmed Roll No. 952539, Examination Center Government High school Manga Marri, and Aman Ali Roll No. 632572, Examination Center Government High School Haji Shah.

A case has been registered against them and sent to the Discipline Branch Board Office.

He informed that strict vigilance through CCTV cameras was underway to combat Booti mafia inside and outside the examination centers.

To a question, the controller examination informed that the exams would continue as per the date sheet. No changes in the date sheet have been made regarding the Eid holidays.

"The papers scheduled for 28th March and 4th April will be held as per schedule as no changes in the date sheet have been made", he said.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..

20 minutes ago
 Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

21 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire

36 minutes ago
 CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction wit ..

CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwa ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening

51 minutes ago
 Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bel ..

Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..

1 hour ago
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices ..

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February

1 hour ago
 Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Sa ..

Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan