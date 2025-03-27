Pindi Board Registered Five More Cases Against Copying During Exams
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Rawalpindi education board has registered five more cases of cheating during the exams. The students were caught red handed while copying in the examination halls.
Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan said that five regular candidates were caught red-handed while copying, including Muhammad Kashif Roll No. 952558, Ilyan Naushad Roll No. 952537, Armaan Ali Roll No. 952540, Waqas Ahmed Roll No. 952539, Examination Center Government High school Manga Marri, and Aman Ali Roll No. 632572, Examination Center Government High School Haji Shah.
A case has been registered against them and sent to the Discipline Branch Board Office.
He informed that strict vigilance through CCTV cameras was underway to combat Booti mafia inside and outside the examination centers.
To a question, the controller examination informed that the exams would continue as per the date sheet. No changes in the date sheet have been made regarding the Eid holidays.
"The papers scheduled for 28th March and 4th April will be held as per schedule as no changes in the date sheet have been made", he said.
