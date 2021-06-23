Pindi faces water shortage amid supply cuts, lack of storage facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The garrison city of Rawalpindi amid spike in temperature after the pre-monsoon season onset has started facing water shortage in the metropolis mainly due to reduced water supply and lack of any mega storage facilities.

The solution to one of major urban centers of the country was to establish small and indigenous dams to meet the water shortage issue especially in Rawalpindi city whereas some projects are under construction and would be finalized soon, Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency WASA Raja Tariq Murtaza told APP in an exclusive interview.

Murtaza said, "Besides, reduced water availability there is an unprecedented decline in groundwater level or aquifer of the city owing to unbridled urbanisation and unchecked ground water pumping that reduced fresh water availability to a drastic level, he added Rawalpindi city, he said was getting 46 million gallons (MGD) of water against its required need of 59 MDG.

Managing Director informed that due to these factors, 460 tube wells installed to fulfill the water requirement of 1.6 million residents of Rawalpindi city were unable to make up the demand.

The citizens were not getting water according to their needs and problems were worsening as the weather was turning hot.

The residents of Shah Khalid Colony, Adyala Road, Jerahi Stop Ali Town, Akalgarh, AsgharMall Scheme, Bagh Sardaran, New Phagwari and others who were facing serious water shortage issue threatened to lodge protest against WASA for not providing water.

The residents including Sheikh Ansar, Haji Rashid, Rana Aslam, Haji Javed, Sheikh Shafiq, Sheikh Arif Mehmood, Raja Ishtiaq, Syed Abrar, Hussain, Sheikh Arshad, Malik Rafiq, Khalid Mazhar, Chaudhry Shoaib, Abid Butt, Waqar, Sheikh Irshad and Malik Jan Mohammad urged concerned authorities to ensure regular supply of water.

The residents warned that if water supply was not ensured within next two days then they would protest at the main Airport Road and block it for all kinds of traffic.

A complainant of Adiala road Tariq Khan said, "We have to fetch water from far flung areas to meet the daily needs. We can't afford a water tank that is costly and unaffordable as we have to pay Rs 1,800 twice in a week to get water from this source".

Another resident Waheed Khan alleged that the tanker mafia was looting local masses and minting money by selling water at higher prices.

A complainant Aziz Malik said repeated complaints have lodged but no action was taken to provide the basic need.

The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) officials urged the masses to use water judiciously amid scarcity of the basic life commodity.

They told that public awareness drive was on ground with massive banners, advertisement pan flexes and flyers were publicized to advise masses for preserving water and avoid its unnecessary and unwise use at households.

