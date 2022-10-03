Pindi initiates preparations for Eid Milad

The preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) began after the commencement of the lunar Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, with vendors displaying decorative flags, buntings and banners on various shops, stalls, and buildings in a beautiful and eye-catching manner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) began after the commencement of the lunar Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, with vendors displaying decorative flags, buntings and banners on various shops, stalls, and buildings in a beautiful and eye-catching manner.

According to details, special programs were being chalked out to highlight various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The day of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal has special significance in the Islamic Calendar.

Muslims believe that Allah Almighty's last Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) was born on this day as mercy on the humanity of the omnipotent.

The followers of the beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) spend the entire month illuminating their houses with lustrous lights while spreading rose petals in devotion in the household and decorative stalls.

Various religious, social, and cultural organizations and Milad committees were also busy in finalizing various programs, including Mahafil-e-Naat and Seerat conferences where speakers would highlight various aspects of the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

'Naat Khawani' and processions are being planned by various social and religious organizations to express devotion and pay homage to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on his birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, vendors have set up colourful stalls with various collections of badges, stickers, flags, and banners inscribed with religious slogans to pay respect and reverence to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) across the country