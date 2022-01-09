UrduPoint.com

Pindi Police Action Against Professional Beggars In Full Swing As 47 Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police crackdown against professional beggars was in full swing and 47 beggars were arrested as they were creating hurdle in traffic flow by standing on various highways and intersections.

According to details, on the orders of SSP Operations Wasif Riaz, the Beggar Squad comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Asif and ASI Matiullah along with their respective teams took action against professional beggars and arrested 47 beggars and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.

On the occasion, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard to end this menace.

"Professional beggars stand on various highways and intersections of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also causing accidents, so the public is requested to discourage such factors," he added.

A citizen Zulqarnain Khan said that professional beggars became a big issue in the city, as most of the beggars are elderly persons standing at every signal and intersection of Rawalpindi city, beggars mafia is behind them and their handlers are taking benefit from them.

