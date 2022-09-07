Pindi Police arrest 1,056 belonging to housing societies for violating law

The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday have launched a major crackdown against the accused of housing societies involved in old enmity and disputes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday have launched a major crackdown against the accused of housing societies involved in old enmity and disputes.

During this year, 1,056 accused were arrested on the violation of housing society plan and old enmity disputes, informed the Police spokesman.

While carrying out operation, police stations of Rawal Division arrested 254, Saddar Division 318, Potohar Division 456 and Kohsar Division 28 over disputes of housing societies.

The counter action was taken against the accused on long-standing enmity and feud under Section 107/151 of the Penal Code.

The persons of both the parties belong to housing societies were arrested over violation.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan said that Rawalpindi Police was using all legal means to protect lives and property of the citizens and to establish peace. He said that nobody was above the law and strict action would be taken against the land mafia without any discrimination.