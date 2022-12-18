UrduPoint.com

Pindi Police Arrest 27 Individuals In Various Offences

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Pindi Police arrest 27 individuals in various offences

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police have arrested some 27 individuals for committing various illegal offences, including three accused of illegally refilling gas cylinders, and selling petrol here on Sunday.

According to the Police spokesman, Saddar Beroni Police held Irfan, Naeem Akram for illegally decanting gas, and Liaquat for selling petrol.

The police seized cylinders and refilling equipment from their possession and registered separate cases against all of them and started further investigation.

In another raid, the police arrested 24 gamblers and recovered Rs 61,530 stake money, 22 mobile phones, four motorbikes, and other valuables from their possession.

The police spokesperson informed that Mandra Police arrested six gamblers, Gujar Khan Police held 10 accused while Murree Police apprehended eight for gambling on cockfighting and recovered stake money, mobile phones, and valuables from their possession. Moreover, cases have been registered against them while further investigation was under process.

