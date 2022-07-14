Pindi Police arrest 7 drug peddlers

The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested seven drug peddlers in separate raids carried out to tighten the noose against drug pushers and dealers in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested seven drug peddlers in separate raids carried out to tighten the noose against drug pushers and dealers in the city.

The Banni police arrested two drug dealers Amjad and Tanveer in a raid and recovered 1.47 kg cannabis and 1.36 kg cannabis from Amjad and Tanveer respectively.

The police registered separate cases against the accused.

The Rawalpindi police, in a separate raid against drug dealers and liquor suppliers, arrested five accused and recovered marijuana and liquor from their possession.

The Westridge police arrested accused Hammad and recovered 200 grams of cannabis from him.

In other operations, the New Town police arrested accused Shahnawaz and recovered two bottles of liquor from the accused.

The Naseerabad police arrested accused Noor during the operation while three of liquor was recovered from the accused's house, while the R.A Bazaar police arrested the accused Yohana Nadeem and recovered five liters of liquor from the accused.

However, separate cases were registered against the accused.