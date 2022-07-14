UrduPoint.com

Pindi Police Arrest 7 Drug Peddlers

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Pindi Police arrest 7 drug peddlers

The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested seven drug peddlers in separate raids carried out to tighten the noose against drug pushers and dealers in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested seven drug peddlers in separate raids carried out to tighten the noose against drug pushers and dealers in the city.

The Banni police arrested two drug dealers Amjad and Tanveer in a raid and recovered 1.47 kg cannabis and 1.36 kg cannabis from Amjad and Tanveer respectively.

The police registered separate cases against the accused.

The Rawalpindi police, in a separate raid against drug dealers and liquor suppliers, arrested five accused and recovered marijuana and liquor from their possession.

The Westridge police arrested accused Hammad and recovered 200 grams of cannabis from him.

In other operations, the New Town police arrested accused Shahnawaz and recovered two bottles of liquor from the accused.

The Naseerabad police arrested accused Noor during the operation while three of liquor was recovered from the accused's house, while the R.A Bazaar police arrested the accused Yohana Nadeem and recovered five liters of liquor from the accused.

However, separate cases were registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Police arrest 11 professional beggars during crack ..

Police arrest 11 professional beggars during crackdown

55 seconds ago
 Pidcock wins Tour de France 12th stage, Vingegaard ..

Pidcock wins Tour de France 12th stage, Vingegaard still in yellow

57 seconds ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

3 minutes ago
 Two young boys drown in Mangla dam

Two young boys drown in Mangla dam

3 minutes ago
 Two commit suicide

Two commit suicide

3 minutes ago
 Pelosi Says Democrats Intend to Retain Control of ..

Pelosi Says Democrats Intend to Retain Control of US Congress in November Electi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.