Open Menu

Pindi Police Arrest Accused In Kahuta Bus Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 09:58 PM

Pindi Police arrest accused in Kahuta Bus accident

Rawalpindi Police, on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, made a significant progress in the investigation of the tragic Kahuta Coaster road accident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Police, on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, made a significant progress in the investigation of the tragic Kahuta Coaster road accident.

The incident, which claimed 26 lives, has led to the arrest of two key accused including the coaster owner Malik Muhammad Safeer and Adda Munshi Abdul Qudoos.

CPO Hamdani stated, in a statement, the arrests were made due to criminal negligence on the part of the accused.

He noted that the coaster was found to be operating on a public route without the necessary route permit and fitness certificate.

CPO Hamdani emphasized that those who endanger lives for personal gain must face severe consequences.

"All legal measures will be taken to ensure the accused are held accountable," he concluded.

The instructions have been issued to the SSP Investigation, SP Saddar and the legal branch to ensure thorough and effective follow-up on the case.

The CPO assured that the individuals responsible for this tragic accident will face stringent punishment in court.

The passenger coaster coming from Kahuta, plunged into a ditch after developing some fault resulting many precious lives last week.

Related Topics

Accident Police Road Accident Rawalpindi Progress Kahuta Saddar Criminals All From Court

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

6 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

6 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

6 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

7 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

7 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

7 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

7 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

7 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

7 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

7 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

7 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan