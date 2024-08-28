Pindi Police arrest accused in Kahuta Bus accident

Rawalpindi Police, on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, made a significant progress in the investigation of the tragic Kahuta Coaster road accident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Police, on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, made a significant progress in the investigation of the tragic Kahuta Coaster road accident.

The incident, which claimed 26 lives, has led to the arrest of two key accused including the coaster owner Malik Muhammad Safeer and Adda Munshi Abdul Qudoos.

CPO Hamdani stated, in a statement, the arrests were made due to criminal negligence on the part of the accused.

He noted that the coaster was found to be operating on a public route without the necessary route permit and fitness certificate.

CPO Hamdani emphasized that those who endanger lives for personal gain must face severe consequences.

"All legal measures will be taken to ensure the accused are held accountable," he concluded.

The instructions have been issued to the SSP Investigation, SP Saddar and the legal branch to ensure thorough and effective follow-up on the case.

The CPO assured that the individuals responsible for this tragic accident will face stringent punishment in court.

The passenger coaster coming from Kahuta, plunged into a ditch after developing some fault resulting many precious lives last week.