Pindi Police Arrest Accused In Kahuta Bus Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 09:58 PM
Rawalpindi Police, on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, made a significant progress in the investigation of the tragic Kahuta Coaster road accident
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Police, on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, made a significant progress in the investigation of the tragic Kahuta Coaster road accident.
The incident, which claimed 26 lives, has led to the arrest of two key accused including the coaster owner Malik Muhammad Safeer and Adda Munshi Abdul Qudoos.
CPO Hamdani stated, in a statement, the arrests were made due to criminal negligence on the part of the accused.
He noted that the coaster was found to be operating on a public route without the necessary route permit and fitness certificate.
CPO Hamdani emphasized that those who endanger lives for personal gain must face severe consequences.
"All legal measures will be taken to ensure the accused are held accountable," he concluded.
The instructions have been issued to the SSP Investigation, SP Saddar and the legal branch to ensure thorough and effective follow-up on the case.
The CPO assured that the individuals responsible for this tragic accident will face stringent punishment in court.
The passenger coaster coming from Kahuta, plunged into a ditch after developing some fault resulting many precious lives last week.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'5 hours ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor6 hours ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa6 hours ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan6 hours ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted6 hours ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation6 hours ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition6 hours ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister6 hours ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts6 hours ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts6 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)6 hours ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik7 hours ago