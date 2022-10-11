UrduPoint.com

Pindi Police Arrested Five Illegal Arms Holders

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Pindi Police arrested five illegal arms holders

The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday, during a crackdown, arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possessions

During the course of action, Airport police arrested five illegal arm holders identified as Shahbaz, Haroon, Sherwan, Asad and Rashta, the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson said.

The police had recovered four pistols of 30 bore and one pistol of 9 mm from the accused.

The police have registered separate cases against all of the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Meanwhile, the SP Potohar appreciated the performance of police team said that the crackdown would continue against those possessing illegal weapons without any discrimination.

