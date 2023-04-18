Pindi Police arrested notorious dacoit wanted in robbery, murder

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested a notorious dacoit wanted in murder cum robbery cases in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Bani Police held the most wanted dacoit Halim Khan alias Alam while two members of his gang were already challaned, the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson said.

The Police have recovered the stolen money of Rs 37,000 and the weapon used in the crime.

The notorious dacoit had escaped from police custody at the beginning of this year, whose case was registered in Margalla Police Station, Islamabad.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani appreciated police team and said that several active gangs were busted during the month of Ramazan and stolen goods, motorcycles, rickshaws, vehicles and other items worth millions of rupees were recovered.

The CPO further said that strict action would be taken against active and organized gangs operating in the city.