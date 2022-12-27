Pindi Police arrests 13 suspects, recovers arms, ammunition in Chauntra operation

The Rawalpindi Police on the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, conducted a search operation in Chauntra area, arrested some 13 suspects and recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, conducted a search operation in Chauntra area, arrested some 13 suspects and recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition.

The search operation was conducted on houses in the vicinity of private housing societies, the Police spokesperson said.

The search operation was headed by SDPO Saddar Waqar Azim, SHO Chauntra, SHO Chakri and special elite teams participated in the activity.

The search operation was conducted in the areas of Ladian, Khengar and Sangral.

The arrested accused included Faizan, Azhar, Sherbaz, Wajid, Abid, Salman, Shoaib, Sajid, Saleem, Hasan, Adnan, Sajid and Mikail.

The weapons recovered from the possession of the accused were a light machine gun (LMG), Kalashnikov five, 8mm three, rifle 12 bore three, and 30 bore pistol, magazines and cartridges.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated SDPO Saddar, SHOs Chauntra and Chakri and the team.

"The purpose of the search operation is to take action against criminal elements and illegal arms," the CPO said.

The Police would continue crackdown on encroachment mafia and arms across Rawalpindi including Chauntra, he added.

The CPO added that the Police would deal with the occupation mafia and those who play with human lives with iron hands.

"The action is a clear message for the mafia, supremacy of law will be ensured," CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said.