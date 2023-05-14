Pindi Police arrests 264 perpetrators for attacking sensitive installations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The Police have arrested 264 perpetrators involved in attacking sensitive installations, vandalism, arson and other charges during the protest.

Addressing a press conference, City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said, "Rawalpindi police have so far arrested 264 people in 17 cases whereas, 708 cases were registered in RA Bazar police station attacking (GHQ) in which a total 76 criminals are arrested." A day earlier, 23 criminals were held, he said adding that 198 criminals were apprehended in other cases and 27 perpetrators were booked in the cases of attack and vandalism of sensitive institutions.

CPO said that the special committee was constituted headed by SSP Investigation Zunaira Azfar related to sensitive institutions.

"The cases are being investigated, and about 90 accused who have already been sent to jail, he said.

CPO further said, "As many as 29 policemen including Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPO) Waris Khan, and Station House Officer (SHO) Rata Amaral were injured in the violent while 20 vehicles were also damaged.

CPO said Khalid Mahmood Hamdani said, "The investigation teams are interrogating all the cases separately and the raids are also being conducted on a daily basis." The arrested miscreants were identified as Ehsan, Abdullah, Idris, Waqas, Ayaz, Qamar-ul-Zaman, Umar, Ali Hussain, Farhadullah, Ismat, Abu Bakr, Qamar Zaman, Sajjad Munir, Nabeel, Sadaqat. , Noman, Aamir Shahid, Farhad, Shehryar, Lal Shah, Akmal, Adeel, Pirzada Shehbaz, Arshad, Manwar and Syed Qamar.

The CPO further said, "The officers and cops of Rawalpindi Police have controlled the criminal activities with tireless work and professional skills." He said, "It is the prime duty of the Rawalpindi Police to protect the lives and properties of people." He appreciated the commitment, discipline and performance of official's role in maintaining peace during riots.

All the important roads, business centres and intersections of Rawalpindi remained open including Murree Road, Mall Road, Airport Road, Peshawar Road and other link roads.