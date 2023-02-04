UrduPoint.com

Pindi Police Arrests 28 Accused For Kite Flying, Confiscate Over 3,200 Kites

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2023

The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday arrested some 28 accused involved in kite flying and recovered over 3,200 kites including sploons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday arrested some 28 accused involved in kite flying and recovered over 3,200 kites including sploons.

The action was taken on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari against kite-flyers and kite-sellers.

The Police also registered cases against the accused in various police stations.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, Rawal Division Police arrested seven accused and recovered 62 kites from the accused.

Potohar Division Police arrested 19 accused and recovered more than 800 kites and strings.

Sadar Division Police arrested two accused and recovered more than 23,000 kites and strings.

The CPO appreciated SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan and the respective station house officers (SHOs).

On the occasion, SSP Operations, Waseem Riaz Khan said the crackdown would be continued against kite fliers and kite sellers.

