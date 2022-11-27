Pindi Police arrests 39 professional beggars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Sunday arrested 39 professional beggars in its crackdown raids conducted on the direction of CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari.

According to the Police spokesperson, on the orders of the CPO, the in-charge beggar's squads along with their respective teams launched action against professional beggars.

The arrested 39 beggars were locked up in different police stations in Rawalpindi.

On the occasion, the CPO said the special beggar squad was working hard to eradicate professional beggars who used to stand on various highways and intersections of the city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also created the risk of accidents.

The public was also requested to discourage such factors, this would not only improve society but also improve the flow of traffic, he added.