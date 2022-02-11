Pindi Police arrests teacher accused for assaulting 9th grade student

The Rawalpindi Police Thursday arrested a school teacher accused for torturing a 9th class student in a private school within the limits of Ratta Amral Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police Thursday arrested a school teacher accused for torturing a 9th class student in a private school within the limits of Ratta Amral Police Station.

The educational institutions and universities were respectable institutions but violence against innocent children was intolerable, said SP Rawal in a news release.

The father of the victim student lodged a complaint with the police that the school teacher Aziz had beaten his son with clubs.

An immediate case was registered at the request of the father of the victim boy.

The Police team arrested the accused Aziz within a few hours.

On the immediate arrest of the accused, SP Rawal applauded SHO Ratta Amral Police Station and the team.