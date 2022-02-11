UrduPoint.com

Pindi Police Arrests Teacher Accused For Assaulting 9th Grade Student

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 12:05 AM

Pindi Police arrests teacher accused for assaulting 9th grade student

The Rawalpindi Police Thursday arrested a school teacher accused for torturing a 9th class student in a private school within the limits of Ratta Amral Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police Thursday arrested a school teacher accused for torturing a 9th class student in a private school within the limits of Ratta Amral Police Station.

The educational institutions and universities were respectable institutions but violence against innocent children was intolerable, said SP Rawal in a news release.

The father of the victim student lodged a complaint with the police that the school teacher Aziz had beaten his son with clubs.

An immediate case was registered at the request of the father of the victim boy.

The Police team arrested the accused Aziz within a few hours.

On the immediate arrest of the accused, SP Rawal applauded SHO Ratta Amral Police Station and the team.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Student Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Shafqat Mahmood lauds performance of education min ..

Shafqat Mahmood lauds performance of education ministry

3 minutes ago
 Clash claims life, one injured in Quetta

Clash claims life, one injured in Quetta

3 minutes ago
 Anti encroachment operation continues in Hyderabad ..

Anti encroachment operation continues in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 UN Chief Pleased by Diplomacy to Settle Ukraine Cr ..

UN Chief Pleased by Diplomacy to Settle Ukraine Crisis, Hopes It Will Continue - ..

3 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court strikes down Para 51 of Passport ..

Lahore High Court strikes down Para 51 of Passport and Visa Manual 2006

47 minutes ago
 France's Nobel winner for co-discovery of HIV viru ..

France's Nobel winner for co-discovery of HIV virus dies: mayor

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>