Pindi Police Arrests Two Suspects Of Gang Involved In Looting Overseas

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2023 | 08:06 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two more members of a gang involved in looting overseas and recovered arms and ammunition from their custody.

According to the police spokesperson, Race Course Police arrested two more accused namely Ghulam Abbas and Imran who were involved in looting citizens coming from abroad.

Four members of this gang has been apprehended so far while one was killed in the crossfire.

He said that the accused had confessed their crime while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, SP Pothohar while appreciating the SHO Race Course said that those who deprived the citizens of their valuable assets would not escape from the grip of the law.

