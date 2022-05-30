Pindi Police beefs up security arrangements for polio teams: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Monday said that the Rawalpindi Police beefed up security arrangements for polio teams amid various encounters of public resistance and manhandling of vaccination teams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Monday said that the Rawalpindi Police beefed up security arrangements for polio teams amid various encounters of public resistance and manhandling of vaccination teams.

The CPO, while talking exclusively to APP, said that as many as 1,100 police personnel had been deployed to provide security to 856 polio teams during the 7-day anti polio campaign in the city.

A police spokesman said senior police officers had been deployed with the teams to ensure security of the teams whereas the police station staff was also patrolling in the areas facing resistance from the public.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq in a video message appealed to the parents to cooperate with the anti-polio vaccination team and get their children inoculated.

In the last week, four different incidents of public resistance towards polio vaccination teams were reported in the limits of Newtown Police Station, the spokesman said.

He further said that the people prevented their children from receiving polio drops and manhandled the polio and police teams.

However, after exhortations by the polio teams, the parents allowed their children to take polio drops, he added.