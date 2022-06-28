Pindi Police busts two motorcycle lifter gangs, recover 21 bikes

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police have arrested eight accused of two active car lifter gangs involved in vehicle, motorcycle theft and recovered stolen vehicles and valuables from their possession.

Addressing a press conference here, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) New Town Maham Khan revealed that Sadiqabad police successfully arrested the eight accused of two active gangs involved in various motorcycle and vehicle theft cases.

She said that some seven stolen vehicles and 21 motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Hamza, Tanveer, Amir, Hassan, Ibrahim, Sharjeel, Babar and Naqash.

The action against the accused was taken by SHO Sadiqabad and his team under the supervision of ASP New Town.

"All legal requirements will be met to convict the accused," she said.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya, SHO Sadiqabad and the police team.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said those who deprive citizens of their valuables would be dealt with iron hands.

The CPO made it clear that it was the prime duty of the Police to protect lives and properties of citizens. All available resources would be utililized to eliminate the crime, he added.