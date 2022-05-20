UrduPoint.com

Pindi Police Crackdown Against Professional Beggars Continues; 47 Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Pindi Police crackdown against professional beggars continues; 47 arrested

The Rawalpindi Police crackdown against professional beggars was continued and as many as 47 beggars were arrested for affecting flow of traffic by standing on various highways and intersections causing accidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police crackdown against professional beggars was continued and as many as 47 beggars were arrested for affecting flow of traffic by standing on various highways and intersections causing accidents.

On the directions of SSP-Operations Wasim Riaz, the in-charge Beggars Squad along with their team took action against "professional beggars", said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

The arrested 47 beggars were detained in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.

On this occasion SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said that special beggar squad was working hard, professional beggars stand on different highways and squares of Rawalpindi city while affecting the flow of traffic but also create the risk of accidents.

"Therefore, the public is requested to discourage such elements as it will not only improve the society, but for the smooth flow of traffic", he added.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court issues notices on three identica ..

Lahore High Court issues notices on three identical petitions based on Article 6 ..

23 seconds ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

26 seconds ago
 US Unveils New Measures to Fight Hate Crimes After ..

US Unveils New Measures to Fight Hate Crimes After Deadly Buffalo Shooting - Jus ..

30 seconds ago
 Import ban on luxury items to save US $600 mln

Import ban on luxury items to save US $600 mln

3 minutes ago
 Mountain Cycling off-road competition on June 4

Mountain Cycling off-road competition on June 4

3 minutes ago
 Sindh minister urges Federal Govt to direct IRSA f ..

Sindh minister urges Federal Govt to direct IRSA for equal distribution of water ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.