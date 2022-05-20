Pindi Police crackdown against professional beggars continues; 47 arrested

The Rawalpindi Police crackdown against professional beggars was continued and as many as 47 beggars were arrested for affecting flow of traffic by standing on various highways and intersections causing accidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police crackdown against professional beggars was continued and as many as 47 beggars were arrested for affecting flow of traffic by standing on various highways and intersections causing accidents.

On the directions of SSP-Operations Wasim Riaz, the in-charge Beggars Squad along with their team took action against "professional beggars", said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

The arrested 47 beggars were detained in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.

On this occasion SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said that special beggar squad was working hard, professional beggars stand on different highways and squares of Rawalpindi city while affecting the flow of traffic but also create the risk of accidents.

"Therefore, the public is requested to discourage such elements as it will not only improve the society, but for the smooth flow of traffic", he added.