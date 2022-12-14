UrduPoint.com

Pindi Police Devises Foolproof Security Plan For Christmas

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 09:42 PM

The Police have devised a foolproof security plan which would be ensured to avoid any untoward situation on the eve of Christmas to be celebrated on December 25th.

Police personnel including Elite Force commandos would be deployed to ensure foolproof security of Christian worship sites, the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson said.

"The security of the churches will be monitored through closed-circuit television cameras. A control room will also be set up where all security institutions will work jointly to keep an eye on the security arrangements.

" Moreover, sharpshooters would also be deployed on the rooftops of different buildings while walk-through gates would be established at entry points of all Churches on Christmas.

The City Traffic Police would make arrangements for the parking of vehicles for the visitors coming to the churches.

The roads adjoining the entry points of the churches would be sealed with barbed wire, he said.

