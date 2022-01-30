UrduPoint.com

Pindi Police Enhances Security At Churches

Published January 30, 2022

Pindi police enhances security at churches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik here on Sunday enhanced security at churches.

According to a police spokesman, Divisional Superintendents of Police, SDPOs and SHOs on Sunday checked security at churches in their respective areas and briefed the police personnel deployed there.

He informed that Rawalpindi police have made strict measures to ensure security of the Christian community at churches. The cops were also directed to ensure the implementation of Corona Standard Operating Procedures for the protection of the citizens. Police officers were directed that all possible precautionary measures should be adopted to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

