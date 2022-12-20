UrduPoint.com

Pindi Police Establishes Special Desk For PWDs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Pindi Police establishes special desk for PWDs

The Rawalpindi Police have established a special desk at the police stations of the district to guide and support persons with disabilities (PWDs).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police have established a special desk at the police stations of the district to guide and support persons with disabilities (PWDs).

According to the police spokesman, with the support of non-governmental organizations, special desks were established in all the police stations to support PWDs.

It would assist PWDs with the help of gestures to provide all other facilities including registration of FIR.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said special persons were a priority for all of us.

"The PWDs are entitled to the best support and facilities everywhere, and sign language experts will understand their problems and provide assistance to the police in recording complaints and testimonies, etc."The individuals would be able to record their problem or statement in a better way, as experts would be available 24/7 to understand the special person through video call and explain to the police officers who would also be trained in sign language, he added.

Related Topics

Police Guide Rawalpindi FIR All Best

Recent Stories

CM announces to regularise OPC contact employees

CM announces to regularise OPC contact employees

3 minutes ago
 FAO Calls for Large-Scale Humanitarian Efforts to ..

FAO Calls for Large-Scale Humanitarian Efforts to Prevent Famine in Somalia

3 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue teams inspect 54,619 sites in last 24 ..

Anti-dengue teams inspect 54,619 sites in last 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Next elections to be held in October 2023, reitera ..

Next elections to be held in October 2023, reiterates Planning Minister

3 minutes ago
 Amazon, European Commission Settle Antitrust Law D ..

Amazon, European Commission Settle Antitrust Law Dispute

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Transneft Increases Oil Exports by 20% Ov ..

Russia's Transneft Increases Oil Exports by 20% Over 11 Months in 2022 - Company ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.